KU basketball's David McCormack declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Associated Press
Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 14:57:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas basketball forward David McCormack announced Tuesday he is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

McCormack shared the news on Instagram.

In the announcement, McCormack thanked his coaches, teammates, family and Jayhawk nation for his growth as a person and player.

The KU forward said that the decision came after speaking with both family and coaches.

McCormack played in 132 games since first joining the Jayhawks in the 2019-20 season. He has an average of 8.7 points per game and a total of 1,145 points scored for Kansas.

"I can't imagine ending my career at Kansas better than we did this past season, as national champions. Rock Chalk!" he said in the post.

