KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Monday night, losing to the University of Southern California 85-51.

It was the largest NCAA tournament loss Kansas history.

KU struggled to find the basket throughout the game and was down by 19 at halftime.

The Mobley brothers duo for the Trojans dominated the game. Isaiah Mobley had 17, while Evan Mobley finished with 10.

Kansas ends the season with a 21-9 record.