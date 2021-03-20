Menu

KU defeats Eastern Washington, advances to 2nd round in NCAA tournament

Jayhawks defeat Eagles 93-84
AJ Mast/AP
Eastern Washington guard Michael Meadows, right, looks for help as Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) pressures during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 15:29:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team is moving on in the NCAA tournament.

The No. 3 seed Jayhawks defeated the No. 14 seed Eastern Washington University Eagles 93-84.

Senior guard Marcus Garrett led the team with 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Junior guard Ochai Agbaji, a Kansas City, Missouri, native and Oak Park High School graduate, added 16 points of his own. Agbaji also had seven rebounds and three assists.

The Jayhawks overcame an eight-point deficit at half time. KU was down 48-36.

KU next plays the winner of the University of Southern California Trojans v. Drake University Bulldogs on Monday, March 22.

