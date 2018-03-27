KU fans can watch Final Four game at Allen Fieldhouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jayhawks may be on the road for their Final Four game against Villanova Saturday but they can still catch the game at Allen Fieldhouse.

KU is opening up Allen Fieldhouse for fans to watch the game on the gym's video board. Members of the KU pep band and spirit squad will also be present.

Tip-off is expected to be around 7:45 p.m. It's scheduled to start 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first semifinal game, which begins at 5:09 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission and parking are both free.

If the Jayhawks win Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse will be open again for the championship game, which is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Monday. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

The City of Lawrence is also closing down traffic on Massachusetts Street on Saturday so fans can celebrate safely. Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, any cars parked between 6th and 11th Streets on Massachusetts Street will be closed.