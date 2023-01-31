Watch Now
KU football plays three Big 12 newcomers, hosts Illinois next season

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jan 31, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coming off its most successful and exciting season in 15 years, Kansas football now knows the path ahead for the 2023 season.

The Jayhawks play three new conference foes and host a Big Ten foe in the nonconference slate as Lance Leipold’s team tries to build off an appearance last season in the Auto Zone Liberty Bowl.

KU doesn’t resume its gridiron rivalry with Mizzou for another few years, but the Jayhawks do open next season with a home game on Aug. 31 against Missouri State.

After two seasons with a Friday night opener, Kansas opens the 2023 season on a Thursday night before hosting Illinois on Sept. 9 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks play Sept. 16 at Nevada before launching into a nine-game Big 12 slate with home games against newcomers BYU (Sept. 23) and Central Florida (Oct. 7) sandwiched around a showdown at Texas (Sept. 30).

KU plays at Oklahoma State on Oct. 14 and returns to action after a bye at home against Oklahoma (Oct. 28).

The Jayhawks close out the season with bookend road games at Iowa State (Nov. 4) and Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati (Nov. 25) sandwiched around home games against Texas Tech (Nov. 11) and Kansas State (Nov. 18).

KU will be trying to snap a 14-game losing skid against K-State.

Kansas football schedule

DateOpponent
Aug. 31Missouri State
Sept. 9Illinois
Sept. 16at Nevada
Sept. 23BYU
Sept. 30at Texas
Oct. 7Central Florida
Oct. 14at Oklahoma State
Oct. 28Oklahoma
Nov. 4at Iowa State
Nov. 11Texas Tech
Nov. 18Kansas State
Nov. 25at Cincinnati

