KU football plays three Big 12 newcomers, hosts Illinois next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coming off its most successful and exciting season in 15 years, Kansas football now knows the path ahead for the 2023 season.

The Jayhawks play three new conference foes and host a Big Ten foe in the nonconference slate as Lance Leipold’s team tries to build off an appearance last season in the Auto Zone Liberty Bowl.

KU doesn’t resume its gridiron rivalry with Mizzou for another few years, but the Jayhawks do open next season with a home game on Aug. 31 against Missouri State.

After two seasons with a Friday night opener, Kansas opens the 2023 season on a Thursday night before hosting Illinois on Sept. 9 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks play Sept. 16 at Nevada before launching into a nine-game Big 12 slate with home games against newcomers BYU (Sept. 23) and Central Florida (Oct. 7) sandwiched around a showdown at Texas (Sept. 30).

KU plays at Oklahoma State on Oct. 14 and returns to action after a bye at home against Oklahoma (Oct. 28).

The Jayhawks close out the season with bookend road games at Iowa State (Nov. 4) and Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati (Nov. 25) sandwiched around home games against Texas Tech (Nov. 11) and Kansas State (Nov. 18).

KU will be trying to snap a 14-game losing skid against K-State.

Kansas football schedule

Date Opponent Aug. 31 Missouri State Sept. 9 Illinois Sept. 16 at Nevada Sept. 23 BYU Sept. 30 at Texas Oct. 7 Central Florida Oct. 14 at Oklahoma State Oct. 28 Oklahoma Nov. 4 at Iowa State Nov. 11 Texas Tech Nov. 18 Kansas State Nov. 25 at Cincinnati

