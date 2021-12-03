Watch
KU grad Danny Manning to take over University of Maryland basketball program

KU grad Mark Turgeon stepping down
Posted at 12:42 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:48:12-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At the University of Maryland, the leadership of the men's basketball program is transferring from one University of Kansas alum to another.

Mark Turgeon served as the head coach of the program for more than 10 years, but after discussions with the university, he will step down this season.

During his time with the Terrapins, Turgeon compiled a 226-116 record.

Now, assistant coach Danny Manning is named interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Manning was hired in April 2021. He played at the University of Kansas with Turgeon for three seasons (1984-87).

The interim coach has most recently been an ESPN analyst but was also head coach at Wake Forest for six years and head coach at Tulsa for two.

Manning was an NCAA Champion, National Player of the Year, All-American, the number one overall NBA Draft pick, an NBA All-Star and is in the College Basketball Hall of Fame. He started his NBA career at the Los Angeles Clippers and played for several other teams in his career.

Manning also spent nine years on staff with Bill Self at Kansas.

