KU head coach Bill Self 'hopeful' Mitch Lightfoot can play against Texas Southern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self hasn't ruled out forward Mitch Lightfoot from playing on Thursday.

Lightfoot, a sixth-year senior at KU and Kansas City, Missouri, native, injured his knee during the second half of the Big 12 Championship against Texas Tech University .

During a press conference Wednesday, Self said he's "hopeful" Lightfoot is ready to go in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Texas Southern University.

Self said Lightfoot was limited at practice Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas, but did participate in some contact drills.

"It's still day-to-day, he practiced some today, but it was limited," Self said. "We're hopeful he's available to us, but like I said before, we're not gonna put him out there if that puts him in form of risk."

Lightfoot has appeared in 34 games for the Jayhawks during the 2021-22 season.

He's averaged nearly five points a game and has recorded 97 total rebounds.

KSHB 41 Sports anchor Aaron Ladd reported Lightfoot was wearing a brace/sleeve on his left knee on Wednesday.

Mitch Lightfoot moving around well at Kansas’ practice. Good look here at the brace/sleeve combo on the left knee pic.twitter.com/DbqsLbWC0I — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) March 16, 2022