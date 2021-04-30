KU hires Lance Leipold as next football coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas has reached a deal with Lance Leipold to become the school’s next head football coach, the school announced Friday morning .

The hire caps a roller coaster of months for KU Athletics.

An investigation into previous KU head football coach Les Miles’ tenure at Louisiana State University led the school to part ways with Miles in March. Days later, athletic director Jeff Long stepped down from his position.

Earlier this month , the school looked to turn the corner in hiring Travis Goff as its new athletic director.

Goff and Leipold will have their work cut out for them.

The KU Jayhawks have lost 13 football games in a row.

It will be the third head coaching job for Leipold. He coached at NCAA Division III powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater for eight seasons, going 109-6 and winning six national championships during his run.

For the past six seasons, Leipold has led the University of Buffalo to a 37-33 record, including a top-25 ranking finish in 2020 when the team won the MAC Conference Championship game.

