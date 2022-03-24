KU Jayhawks’ Bill Self pledges to keep shirt on during any celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Jayhawks fans hope they’ll have more wins to celebrate this spring as the men’s basketball team continues to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Bill Self said Thursday he hopes to be part of those celebrations, but pledges to keep all his clothes on.

During a news conference with reporters Thursday from Chicago, KSHB 41 Sports' Aaron Ladd asked Self about his celebration plans.

The question stemmed from University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson’s shirt-less celebration in the locker room after his team advanced to the Sweet 16 last weekend.

Shirtless Kelvin Sampson was WILDIN' in the locker room 💦@UHCougarMBK #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/yVHrZlSnQE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

Self pledged to remain fully clothed during any Jayhawks celebrations.

“I have family and friends that I would like to continue to speak to me throughout the remainder of my life,” Self said. “I would lose that relationship due to the embarrassment that I would case them, so that will not be happening.”

The Jayhawks (30-6) are set to tip-off around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, from the United Center in Chicago for their Sweet 16 game against the Providence Friers (27-5).

