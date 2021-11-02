KU Jayhawks' Jalen Wilson suspended multiple games following alleged DUI incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson tweeted an apology Tuesday, days after he was arrested on an alleged DUI charge.

During a press conference Tuesday, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said Wilson will be suspended for the team’s exhibition game Wednesday, as well as the first three regular season games.

Self said Wilson will also be required to complete community service.

Wilson was taken into custody shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, on suspicion of DUI . Wilson posted a $250 bond and was released roughly two hours later.

In Tuesday’s post, Wilson said he accepts “full responsibility” for his actions and for his “lack of judgement.”

“I know it wouldn’t be fair for me to ask for forgiveness right now, so instead I plan to show you the true man I am and my true character through my actions and behavior moving forward,” Wilson wrote.

