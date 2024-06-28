KU Jayhawks to hold Rock Chalk Block Party on Sept. 27 featuring Shaboozey

The Kansas Jayhawks are holding the third-annual Rock Chalk Block Party on Sept. 27, featuring a free performance from alt-country and hip-hop singer/song-writer Shaboozey.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Mass Street between 10th and 11th street, with music and activities taking place.

At 7:30 p.m., a KU pep rally will be held featuring KU Band and Spirit, along with some guest speakers.

Shortly before 8 p.m., country artist and rapper David Morris will perform.

Shaboozey — who was recently featured in Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" album — will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

The block party leads into the Jayhawk's Family Game Day on Sept. 28, where KU will take on TCU at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Anyone looking to purchase KU football tickets may fill out Kansas Football's online interest form.