KU, K-State's Sunflower Showdown set for primetime kickoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas will be under the primetime lights for the first time since 2010.

The Big-12 announced kickoff times for games on Thanksgiving weekend and the rivalry game between the Wildcats and the Jayhawks will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, in Manhattan.

This is the first time the rivalry game will be played under the lights since their 2010 matchup in Lawrence.

It is also the first time the rivalry game will be played in primetime in Manhattan since at least 1989.

The Wildcats will hope to continue their one-sided domination of the Jayhawks and not only extend their winning streak against the KU to 14 straight games, but also vie for a chance to play in the Big-12 championship game against TCU, whom they lost to by 10 in Fort Worth in October.

This game could present more of a test for the Wildcats then in the previous 13 matchups as the Jayhawks finally ended their bowl drought with their 37-16 win against then-ranked Oklahoma State in early November.

—