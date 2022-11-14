Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

KU, K-State's Sunflower Showdown set for primetime kickoff

First time in a decade
Skylar Thompson
Courtesy K-State Athletics
K-State running back Skylar Thompson runs away from Kansas defenders.
Skylar Thompson
Posted at 12:26 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 13:26:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas will be under the primetime lights for the first time since 2010.

The Big-12 announced kickoff times for games on Thanksgiving weekend and the rivalry game between the Wildcats and the Jayhawks will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, in Manhattan.

This is the first time the rivalry game will be played under the lights since their 2010 matchup in Lawrence.

It is also the first time the rivalry game will be played in primetime in Manhattan since at least 1989.

The Wildcats will hope to continue their one-sided domination of the Jayhawks and not only extend their winning streak against the KU to 14 straight games, but also vie for a chance to play in the Big-12 championship game against TCU, whom they lost to by 10 in Fort Worth in October.

This game could present more of a test for the Wildcats then in the previous 13 matchups as the Jayhawks finally ended their bowl drought with their 37-16 win against then-ranked Oklahoma State in early November.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock