KU looks to stay postseason ready against UTEP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas men’s basketball team is set to finish the regular season against the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday — a game that was scheduled just weeks ago.

Eleven days lie in between Kansas’ game against Baylor and the start of the Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship. Head coach Bill Self looks for his team to play UTEP to win and to stay fresh for the tournament ahead.

“I want to play the same way we’re going to have to play to be successful next week in the Big 12 Tournament and beyond,” Self said. “I just felt like 11 days was too long to go without doing that.”

Self said he hopes to see consistency from the Jayhawks.

“I still feel like we got to manufacture more points than what we should," he said. "I don’t think it’s quite like it was a month ago, but I don’t think we’re where we need to be."

The series between the two schools dates back to 1966; the Miners leading 3-1.

Kansas won the last match 67-63 in November 2013 during the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in Lawrence.