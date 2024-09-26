KU men's basketball releases 2024-25 conference schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team released its full conference schedule for the 2024-25 season Thursday, as the team looks to bounce back from last season's blowout loss in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas will open Big 12 play at Allen Fieldhouse against West Virginia on New Year’s Eve.

The Jayhawks will then hit the road for the first time in conference play on Jan. 5 against UCF in Orlando, nearly a year after the Knights upset the Jayhawks for their first-ever Big 12 conference win.

A date versus Arizona State at home on Jan. 8 will follow that matchup, their first meeting since the Sun Devils' 80-76 upset of then-No. 1 Kansas in Tempe back in 2018.

Other notable conference games include two Sunflower Showdown contests, the first at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 18 and the second at Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 8, and a late-season game at home against Texas Tech on March 1.

The team will appear in three ESPN Big Monday games, starting with a home matchup against Iowa State on Feb. 3.

The Jayhawks will then travel to Boulder, Colorado, to face the Colorado Buffaloes on Feb. 24 in a rekindling of an old Big 12 flame and finish their Big Monday slate at Houston on March 3.

Kansas is 79-23 all-time on Big Monday, including 60-18 under head coach Bill Self.

The Jayhawks have also won 41 consecutive Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse, and Self has a record of 37-0 in the building affectionately known as "The Phog."

Senior Night for Kansas will be on March 8 at Allen Fieldhouse against new Big 12 member Arizona.

KJ Adams Jr., Patrick Cassidy, David Coit, Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris Jr., Zeke Mayo, and Shakeel Moore are all expected to be honored that night.

Kansas has not lost its final home game of the season since 1983.

Kansas is coming off a 23-11 season where it appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the 33rd time in the last 34 years.

The Jayhawks return three starters led by Dickinson, a 2024 Consensus All-America Second Team, All-Big 12 First Team, and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year selection.

Dickinson was the only player in the conference to average a double-double with 17.9 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per game.

