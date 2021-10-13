Watch
KU players land on Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas players scrimmage during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college basketball kickoff, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas Late Night Basketball
Posted at 3:08 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 16:08:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas' Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Remy Martin received 2021-22 Big 12 men’s basketball preseason honors.

Martin, who will play his final season at KU after transferring from Arizona State, was selected Preseason Player of the Year.

He was a three-time All-Pac-12 selection. In 2020-21, Martin led the Pac-12 with 19.1 points per game, including 21.5 ppg in conference play.

Martin was joined by teammates Agbaji and McCormack on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Agbaji averaged 14.1 points last season with 3.7 rebounds. McCormack averaged 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Kansas will play their first game on Nov. 9 against Michigan State.

A full list of Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Awards can be seen here.

