KU selected as No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team earned the No. 3 seed in the West region of the NCAA Championship Tournament.

The Jayhawks will face the Eastern Washington University Eagles in the first round on Saturday, March 20.

This is the 31st consecutive season the Jayhawks will play in the NCAA tournament. This is the Eagles first time in NCAA tournament since 2017.

On Friday, the Jayhawks withdrew from the Big 12 tournament after a player tested tested positive for the virus.

Assuming that the Jayhawks remain healthy and don't produce any more positive tests, KU should be set to play in the tournament.

According to KU head coach Bill Self, the team plans to leave Monday for Indianapolis.

The two players who tested positive on Friday will travel separately to Indiana if they test negative and are eligible to play.

The entire 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will take place in the state of Indiana. The majority of the tournament’s 67 games will be played within Indianapolis.

In order for players to enter the "NCAA bubble" in Indiana, they must test negative for seven consecutive days.

Teams that have been selected by the committee have until Tuesday to notify the NCAA if they are unable to meet the COVID-19 protocols.

The Jayhawks finished the season strong winning eight of their final 10 games of the regular season.