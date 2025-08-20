KU sells out 1st game at renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new era of football at the University of Kansas is continuing to make its presence felt.

The football program announced Wednesday that the Week 0 game against Fresno State has sold out.

On Tuesday, KSHB 41 News reporter Fernanda Silva got a tour of the stadium . You can watch her report in the video player below.

Fans will get to see $450 million renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this weekend

Saturday's game will be the first in the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The first of two phases of the renovation, which forced the Jayhawks to split home games between Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2024, was completed in time for the 2025 season.

“I have no idea how I'm going to feel on Saturday other than some butterflies and a lot of excitement,” Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff told KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva Wednesday.

On Aug. 13, alumnus and longtime donor David Booth announced a $300 million gift, one of the largest single gifts in the history of college athletics.

Booth’s announcement includes a $75 million challenge to other donors to continue work on the school’s Gateway District.

Plans for the second phase include adding private and civic investment for a new hotel, additional retail, restaurant, student housing, parking and an outdoor event plaza.

