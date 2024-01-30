KU football to play '24 games at Children's Mercy Park, GEHA Field at Arrowhead amid stadium construction

Kansas football announced Tuesday the team will host its 2024 home games at Children's Mercy Park and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium amid the development of its new Gateway District and reconstruction of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks will host its first two games — against Lindenwood (Aug. 29) and UNLV (Sept. 14) — at the home of Sporting Kansas City in Children's Mercy Park, and will take on four of its Big 12 Conference competitors — TCU (Sept. 28), Houston (Oct. 19), Iowa State (Nov. 9) and Colorado (Nov. 23) — at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

This year, you know we're doing it big. pic.twitter.com/jDm8oS9M8h — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) January 30, 2024

"This plan for the 2024 season has an incredible number of benefits for our student-athletes, our fans and supporters, our campus partners and the Kansas Football program," Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff said in a statement. "While we are disappointed we can’t play in Lawrence, ultimately, we want to create the best possible experience for all involved, and playing two games at Children’s Mercy Park and four games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium allows us to do that."

The team announced its consideration of hosting home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in December 2023, but Tuesday's announcement confirms the deal, which will allow "increased fan amenities and a full event experience" that wouldn't be possible with reduced capacity at Memorial Stadium, per the announcement.

Kansas Athletics said this plan will keep construction on schedule to guarantee home games can be played at the reimagined Memorial Stadium in 2025.

The team also announced Tuesday its full 2024 season schedule.

