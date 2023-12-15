KU considering GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as site for 2024 home football games amid construction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas is considering GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as a site for its 2024 home football games as construction at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium continues.

KU Chancellor Doug Girod told the Lawrence Journal-World the university has been in discussions with the Chiefs, though a decision hasn't been made.

The chancellor said he's still hoping KU is able to host some home football games at David Booth.

“It always would be our preference to do it on campus,” Girod told the Lawrence Journal-World.

In August, Girod, along with other KU officials, released plans and renderings for upgrades to David Booth along with a new Gateway District near the stadium.

In that announcement, KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff said the football team would play 2024 home games in a "significantly condensed and under construction stadium."

“But again guys, I promise you this: there won’t be a better home field advantage because it’ll be jammed with Jayhawks every single game next fall,” Goff said in August.

Since then, Girod told the LJW construction contractors said doing so could delay the timeline for completion of the project, which the university hopes is done by 2025.

Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold previously said the renovations would help with future recruitment and improve other football operations.

Girod said the university could make a decision on home games by January.

