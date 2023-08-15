KU Athletics releases plans, renderings for reimagined Memorial Stadium set to open in 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Athletics released its plans and renderings for the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which is set to open in 2025.

The new stadium will offer the "finest amenities in the country," along with an enhanced fan experience and a Gateway District to the east of the stadium.

"Glorious to view, right?" KU Athletic Director Travis Goff said after the premiere of the renderings were played at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The upgrades, for which Goff has been credited for being the driving force behind, include a revised stadium surrounded by a new Gateway District.

Goff said fan seats will move 100 feet closer to the field from both the north and west.

KU Chancellor Doug Girod said this project aims to give players at Memorial Stadium the same energy felt by players and fans inside Allen Fieldhouse.

KU Athletics Renderings for the updated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Affirmation projects will begin immediately after this season, and construction will begin in early 2024, according to Goff.

The Kansas football team will play at home in a "significantly condensed and under construction stadium" for the 2024 season.

“But again guys, I promise you this: There won’t be a better home field advantage because it’ll be jammed with Jayhawks every single game next fall,” Goff said.

Come August 2025, players and fans will have "in essence" a new stadium, with unspecified construction continuing.

Fans, students, alumni and the City of Lawrence can also expect the Gateway District to be functional by 2025.

Those with KU's administration say the new district will not only be a gateway to campus, but to downtown Lawrence as there are efforts to connect Massachusetts Street to the new venues.

While plans are not finalized, a hotel, entertainment, retail and a possible residence hall have all been proposed for the district.

The updated stadium and additions will be functional nearly year-round.

Girod said there are future possibilities of concerts and other sporting events being held at the stadium.

Coach Lance Leipold said the project is about the belief of what can happen with KU football.

“We just got a sliver of it last fall," he said.

Goff said he doesn't know if this project would be this far along today if it weren't for the recent success of Leipold.

In addition to the new weight and locker rooms, Leipold said this stadium is a "game changer" for the future recruitment of KU football.

