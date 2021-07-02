KU student-athlete announces partnership following NCAA policy change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One University of Kansas student-athlete isn’t wasting any time cashing in on the loosening of NCAA restrictions, which now allow athletes to take ownership of their personal brand.

Mitch Lightfoot, a forward for the Jayhawks, announced on Twitter Thursday that he will have a partnership with 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

After being voted as the player with the messiest locker, I figured it was only fitting to have my first partnership be with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Can’t wait to help bring their multitude of services to the entire Kansas City area! #gimmethatjunk #ad pic.twitter.com/sZRMKE8jI6 — Mitch Lightfoot (@Mitchlightfoot) July 1, 2021

“After being voted as the player with the messiest locker, I figured it was only fitting to have my first partnership be with 1-800-GOT-JUNK?” Lightfoot said in the tweet. “Can’t wait to help bring their multitude of services to the entire Kansas City area!”

NCAA announced Wednesday that its new name, image and likeness policy would go into effect beginning Thursday, but that it “preserves the commitment to avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school.”

Lightfoot has played in more than 120 games for Kansas, and earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors this year.

He graduated from KU in December with a bachelor’s in economics and now is pursuing a master’s degree.