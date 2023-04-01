Watch Now
KU women’s basketball claims WNIT Championship title

Kansas Women's Basketball
Posted at 6:54 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 19:54:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas women’s basketball team defeated Columbia to claim the WNIT Championship title for the first time ever.

With home-court advantage Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, the Jayhawks downed the Lions 66-59.

The 25-11 Jayhawks defeated Washington, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska and Arkansas to reach the final game in the team's sixth overall WNIT appearance.

Before Saturday's matchup, KU and Columbia had never met in women’s basketball, per KU Athletics.

