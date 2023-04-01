KU women’s basketball claims WNIT Championship title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas women’s basketball team defeated Columbia to claim the WNIT Championship title for the first time ever.

With home-court advantage Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, the Jayhawks downed the Lions 66-59.

This is 𝙆𝘼𝙉𝙎𝘼𝙎 𝘽𝘼𝙎𝙆𝙀𝙏𝘽𝘼𝙇𝙇 🎉 pic.twitter.com/q9U8slkDDL — Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) April 1, 2023

The 25-11 Jayhawks defeated Washington, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska and Arkansas to reach the final game in the team's sixth overall WNIT appearance.

Before Saturday's matchup, KU and Columbia had never met in women’s basketball, per KU Athletics.

