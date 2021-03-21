Menu

KU's Jalen Wilson will play against USC on Monday

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 64-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 21, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KU's red shirt freshman Jalen Wilson, will return to play against the USC Trojans on Monday.

KU head coach Bill Self, made the announcement via Zoom on Sunday.

"He's suiting up, he's here, and I anticipate him getting in the game," Self said. "I don't know how much he'll play, you know he's gonna be rusty and he's gonna be fatigued."

Wilson, who is KU's third-leading scorer and the team's top rebounder, missed the first round game against the Eastern Washington Eagles in the NCAA tournament.

He's averaged 12.1 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds during the 2020-21 season.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

