KU's Jalen Wilson will play against USC on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KU's red shirt freshman Jalen Wilson, will return to play against the USC Trojans on Monday.

KU head coach Bill Self, made the announcement via Zoom on Sunday.

"I anticipate him getting in the game...you know he may play 3 minutes, he may play 10 minutes, he may play 15." #MarchMadness #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/A5qLhLiH7X — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) March 21, 2021

"He's suiting up, he's here, and I anticipate him getting in the game," Self said. "I don't know how much he'll play, you know he's gonna be rusty and he's gonna be fatigued."

Wilson, who is KU's third-leading scorer and the team's top rebounder, missed the first round game against the Eastern Washington Eagles in the NCAA tournament.

He's averaged 12.1 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds during the 2020-21 season.

