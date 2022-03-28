Lawrence to close Massachusetts Street for Final Four game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Lawrence will be closing Massachusetts Street to traffic from 6th Street to South Park Street Saturday for the University of Kansas' Final Four game against Villanova.

The city will also close the street on Monday, April 4, if the Jayhawks advance to the championship game.

The street closure is "in anticipation of large crowds of Jayhawk faithful (hopefully) celebrating in downtown Lawrence this weekend," according to a city press release.

When KU won the 2008 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship, about 80,000 people celebrated in downtown Lawrence.

"Closing Massachusetts St. to vehicles will help the City ensure everyone who joins this year’s celebrations are able to do so safely," the press release said.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. with crews closing Massachusetts Street from 6th Street to 11th Street. At two hours before tip-off, the street closures will extend from 6th Street through South Park Street.

Alley access will remain open, and some of the cross streets will remain open to through traffic.

6th Street will remain open to through traffic all day.

9th Street will be open to through traffic until two hours before tip-off.

11th Street will be open to through traffic until two hours before tip-off.

Cars that are parked on Massachusetts Street after 6 a.m. will be towed to the Community Center parking lot at 11th Street and Vermont Street where they can be retrieved.

Public parking in downtown Lawrence will be free on Saturday and Monday, if the Jayhawks advance.