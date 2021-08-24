Leipold still being coy about his starting quarterback

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The media keeps fishing for information on who will be the Jayhawks' starting quarterback in their first game against South Dakota, but Lance Leipold isn't biting.

"You guys are going to keep asking me all these questions to see if you can get me," said the first-year KU Head Football Coach.

Three candidates appear to be vying for the job: senior Miles Kendrick, junior Jason Bean and sophomore Jalon Daniels.

"It continues to be very competitive," said Leipold. "Different guys on different days."

He says no one is leading the pack yet. And, again.

"If I did, I probably wouldn't share it anyway."

Later, Leipold said it's possible you could see multiple QBs in that opener but he's not a two-quarterback type of coach.

"I feel confident when we decide whoever that starter may be, they'll be able to lead our offense," said Leipold.

KU opens the season on a Friday night, hosting South Dakota in Lawrence on September 3rd.