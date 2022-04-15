Louisville coach Payne adds Danny Manning to Cardinals staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville head coach Kenny Payne has hired former Kansas great and college basketball Hall of Famer Danny Manning as an assistant, a month after the coaching veteran completed an interim stint at Maryland.

Manning guided the Terrapins to a 15-17 finish after taking over for Mark Turgeon in December.

He was 78-111 as Wake Forest’s coach from 2014-2020 and 38-29 with Tulsa from 2012-14 after working as a Kansas assistant the previous six seasons.

Manning led Kansas to the 1988 NCAA championship as a two-time All-American before becoming the No. 1 overall selection in that year’s NBA Draft. He earned NBA All-Star honors in 1993 and ’94.

