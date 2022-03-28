March Madness in Allen Fieldhouse: KU fans welcome Final Four bound team home with rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the spirit of March Madness, Jayhawks fans prepared to rally at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, Sunday night to welcome the Final Four bound men’s basketball team home.

Doors opened at 8 p.m. KSHB 41 News reporter McKenzie Nelson witnessed the first fans sprinting into the fieldhouse to find the best spots in the stands.

While waiting for the team to arrive, the rally kicked off with a replay of the game.

Rally at Allen Fieldhouse begins with replay of the game.



I wonder who wins.. pic.twitter.com/5kh7NfEB1R — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) March 28, 2022

Stands were starting to fill up around 9 p.m. as the band played to hype up the crowd.

HAPPENING NOW : Jayhawk fans are FILLING IN at Allen Fieldhouse getting ready to welcome the back the team after an amazing Elite 8 win! @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/fmQyfS2xW3 — Leslie DelasBour KSHB 41 (@ldelasbourtv) March 28, 2022

Further building anticipation, the team tweeted at 8:53 p.m. that the plane had landed , and by 9:09 p.m., KU's Senior Associate Athletic Director Dan Beckler tweeted a photo of the team's warm welcome at the airport.

Before leaving Chicago , the team posted a video on social media of coach Bill Self acknowledging that the time to focus for the next game is near, but Sunday is a time to celebrate.

"Enjoy tonight, don't think about anything else but having fun ... and we'll go back to Allen Fieldhouse and hopefully there'll be about 10,000 people," Self said in the video.