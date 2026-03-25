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Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball coach Bill Self poured cold water on rumors Wednesday that he reached a decision on whether to retire from coaching.

Self told KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer he has not made up his mind on his future with the Jayhawks.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Kansas head coach Bill Self listens as Kevin McCullar Jr. gives a speech on Senior Night after they clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship with a win over Texas Tech in an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Shaffer reached out to Self after rumors on social media claimed the coach planned to announce his retirement imminently.

He replied to Shaffer in a text that stated, "Bad info out there. No I have not. Appreciate you reaching out."

Mick Shaffer: KU's Bill Self pours cold water on retirement rumors

The rumors grew after KU lost Sunday in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament to St. John's University. In his postgame news conference, Self did not say whether he would be back for a 23rd season at KU.

He said at the postgame news conference he would discuss his future with his family and make a decision. The coach has battled health issues in recent years.

Self is already the winningest coach in KU basketball history, with 609 victories and just 156 losses (79.6%). He passed KU basketball legend Dr. F.C. "Phog" Allen's 590 victories in a 77-69 victory over Michigan State in 2024, according to KU Athletics.

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The Jayhawks have had a historic run with Self as head basketball coach.

His teams have won two NCAA national championships (in 2008 and in 2022) and 16 regular-season Big 12 conference championships, including a record 13-straight championships from 2005 to 2017, according to KU Athletics.

The Jayhawks are nearly unbeatable in games at Allen Fieldhouse with Self as head coach. His teams have won 331 games and lost only 21, a winning percentage of 94%.

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