No. 10 Texas Tech beats Kansas 78-73 for 2nd Allen Fieldhouse victory in school's history

LAWRENCE, Kan. — JT Toppin had 21 points to lead No. 10 Texas Tech to a 78-73 win over Kansas on Saturday.

It was the second win at Allen Fieldhouse (2-22) in the school's history.

Christian Anderson had 15 points and Darrion Williams scored 14 for Texas Tech (22-7, 13-5 Big 12).

KJ Adams Jr. had 21 points for the Jayhawks (19-10, 10-8), who had multiple runs of at least six points.

The Red Raiders used a 16-2 run early in the half to turn a six-point deficit into an eight-point lead. They led 48-37 at halftime.

Takeaways

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders were not intimidated by Allen Fieldhouse and the raucous crowd. Despite being 1-21 all-time in the facility, the Raiders responded every time the Jayhawks made a run.

Kansas: The Jayhawks lacked a killer instinct. Even though they clawed back into the game multiple times, they couldn't pull away.

Key moment

After Kansas came all the way back to tie the game at 73-all, Williams hit a 3-pointer to give the Red Raiders the lead for good.

Key stat

Texas Tech outscored Kansas 45-12 from 3-point range.

Up next

Texas Tech will host Colorado on Wednesday night, while Kansas visits No. 4 Houston on Monday night.