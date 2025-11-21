Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

No. 24 Kansas will play Vegas tournament without star freshman Darryn Peterson

Kansas North Carolina Basketball
Chris Seward/AP
Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, right, drives against North Carolina guard Seth Trimble, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Kansas North Carolina Basketball
Posted

No. 24 Kansas will be without standout freshman Darryn Peterson for a tournament in Las Vegas next week, coach Bill Self said Friday.

The nation’s top recruit and potentially the top pick in next year’s NBA draft will miss games against Notre Dame, Syracuse and a yet-to-be-determined third opponent because of a lingering hamstring injury. The Players Era Festival runs Monday through Thursday.

“He's right there, close,” Self said. "But he hasn’t quite done enough to put him in position to go out and play multiple games in a short span like that.

"So we’re hopeful he’s running and cutting and doing all those things while we’re in Vegas, but not to the point where he’s probably ready to play.”

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games.

Peterson hasn’t played since a Nov. 7 loss to North Carolina, and his absence already has covered three games. The Jayhawks' next game following Vegas is Dec. 2 against No. 3 UConn in Allen Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope 2025