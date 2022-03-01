Ochai Agbaji finalist for 2022 Jerry West Point Guard Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji is one of five finalists for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. The annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.

The other finalists are Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona), Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Johnny Juzang (UCLA) and Johnny Davis (Wisconsin).

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in late January and now to just five finalists.

This month, the finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

Naismith Starting Five presented by Dell Technologies will go live Friday, March 4 on hoophallawards.com.

