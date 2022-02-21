Ochai Agbaji named co-Big 12 Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji has been named the co-Big 12 Player of the Week.

This is the fourth time this season the Kansas basketball player has earned the weekly accolade.

Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington was also named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week.

Agbaji averaged 21.5 points and was 13-for-14 from the line in two wins for Kansas last week.

In the 76-62 victory versus Oklahoma State, the Kansas City, Missouri, senior guard led all scorers with 20 points, which included a career-high nine free throws in going nine-for-10 from the line.

Agbaji also had four assists and a game-high three steals versus the Cowboys.

In the road 71-58 win at West Virginia, Agbaji once again led all scorers with 23 points, including three-for-six from three-point range and four-for-four free throws. In the WVU contest, Agbaji passed the 1,400 career points scoring mark, currently at 1,421 points. He has scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season.

This is the sixth Big 12 weekly honor for a Jayhawk this season. Along with Agbaji’s four honors, junior guard Christian Braun (Dec. 6) and redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson (Feb. 14) have each earned the honor once.