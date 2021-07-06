Watch
Ochai Agbaji to return to KU for senior season with Jayhawks

Eric Gay/AP
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 09:51:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ochai Agbaji will withdraw from the NBA draft and return to play his senior season at the University of Kansas, according to ESPN.

Agbaji was expected to be a second-round draft pick.

The deadline to withdraw from the draft is Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6 basketball star was named All-Big 12 honorable mention for each of the past two years, averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 34 minutes per game, shooting 37% from 3-point range last season, according to ESPN.

Another year with KU could make Agbaji a first-round draft pick in the next NBA draft as he has time to improve his stats further.

The Jayhawks were a No. 3 seed in this year's NCAA tournament before getting upset by USC in the second round of March Madness.

The team will open the 2021-22 season with a Nov. 3 exhibition against Emporia State in Lawrence.

