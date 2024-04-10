Watch Now
Prosecutors drop rape case against ex-Kansas player Arterio Morris, citing insufficient evidence

Kansas Morris
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Austin, Texas, Dec. 10, 2022. Morris, now at Kansas, has entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas, canceling a trial scheduled for October, his attorney said Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Morris was originally charged with a Class A misdemeanor on allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in June 2022, shortly before he enrolled at Texas. Morris transferred to Kansas after the 2022-2023 season. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Kansas Morris
Apr 10, 2024
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Prosecutors dropped a felony rape case against former Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris on Tuesday, citing insufficient evidence while filing a motion in Douglas County District Court to seek its dismissal without prejudice.

Morris was charged last August and dismissed from the Jayhawks’ program after an incident report came to light detailing an alleged rape that occurred at McCarthy Hall, which houses the men’s basketball team along with other residents. The criminal complaint alleged that a sexual assault involving an 18-year-old victim occurred on Aug. 26.

Morris was not named in the incident report, but he was subsequently suspended from the team and then dismissed.

Morris had transferred to Kansas despite facing a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas, where he spent his freshman season playing for the Longhorns. According to Frisco police, Morris was arrested after officers were called to his ex-girlfriend’s house, where she told police that he had grabbed her arm, pulled her off a bed and hurt her neck.

Morris entered a no-contest plea to a Class C charge in that case and was ordered to pay a $362 fine.

Morris was a top-20 recruit out of Kimball High School in Dallas. He signed with the Longhorns and appeared in 38 games, helping Texas beat Kansas in the Big 12 title game and advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament two years ago.

