Rep. Sharice Davids, Rep. Dan Meuser make friendly wager on KU vs. Villanova game

Courtesy Rep. Sharice Davids' Office
Rep. Sharice Davids and Rep. Dan Meuser made a friendly wager on the University of Kansas vs. Villanova Final Four game on Friday, April 1, 2022.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 17:10:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents Kansas' 3rd Congressional District, and Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania have made a friendly wager ahead of the University of Kansas vs. Villanova University Final Four game.

"I'm so confident that I'm willing to bet and bring in some KC barbecue, all the way from Kansas," Davids said in a social media video.

If Villanova beats Kansas, Davids will bring Meuser some Kansas City barbecue.

Meuser has asked for the famous "burnt crisps," meaning burnt ends, Kansas City is known for if the Wildcats win. Meuser also took the opportunity to pull a little April Fool's Day prank.

"Reviewing the Jayhawks record, the Wildcats are just not going to have a chance," Meuser joked. "April Fools! We're going to kill them! Go Wildcats!"

If the Jayhawks win on Saturday to advance to the national championship, Meuser will bring Davids some KitKats, which are made in his district, and Pennsylvania's famous Yuengling beer.

Both Davids and Meuser serve on the Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access with Davids as the chairwoman and Meuser as a ranking member.

