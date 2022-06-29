KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas men’s basketball coach Roy Williams and former Kansas State men’s basketball player and coach Lon Kruger are among nine people announced Monday as part of the National College Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Kruger was selected to the Hall of Fame as a coach.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based National College Basketball Hall of Fame also announced former coaches John Beilein, Jim Calhoun and Jerry Krause, along with former players Richard Hamilton (Connecticut), Larry Miller (North Carolina), Frank Selvy (Furman) and Jimmy Walker (Providence) as part of the class, which will be inducted in Nov. 20 at a ceremony at the College Basketball Experience.

Williams went 418-101 with 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, including four trips to the Final Four, in 15 seasons with the Jayhawks.

KU won nine regular-season Big Eight/Big 12 titles and four conference tournament titles during his tenure in Lawrence before returning to his alma mater, North Carolina, in 2003.

Williams’ Tar Heels teams went 485-163 with 16 NCAA tourney appearances in 18 seasons.

He led North Carolina to three national titles (2005, 2009, 2017) and five Final Four appearances overall.

Williams’ 903 total wins rank third among Division I coaches all-time and he is the only coach in college basketball history with at least 400 wins at two different schools.

Kruger, who went 674-432 in 35 seasons as head coach at six schools, is the first coach in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history to lead five different programs, including K-State, to the national tournament.

He led the Wildcats to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1987 to 1990 during his four seasons in Manhattan.

Kruger led 20 teams to the tourney during his career with K-State, Florida, Illinois, UNLV and Oklahoma, including two Final Four appearances with the Gators in 1994 and the Sooners in 2016.

The Wildcats went 81-46 on Kruger’s watch, including a 25-9 season in 1987-88.

As a player, Kruger averaged 13.3 points in 80 career games across three seasons at K-State from 1971-74.

As a senior in 1973-74, he led the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game, but the Wildcats missed out on the NCAA tourney after having won Big Eight titles and played in the national tourney his first two seasons.

The Hall of Fame induction takes place in conjunction with the annual Hall of Fame Classic men’s basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Center.

Wichita State will be among the teams in the 2022 Hall of Fame Classic on Nov. 21-22, 2022.

Calhoun won three national championships at UConn, the first of them with Hamilton, who was voted the Final Four's MVP after the Huskies beat Duke for the 1999 title. Calhoun's other championships came in 2004 and 2011, making him one of six coaches in Division I history with at least three national titles.

Calhoun won 920 games with UConn, Northeastern and Division III Saint Joseph, where he finished his career in 2021.

Beilein won 829 games between stops at Erie Community College, Nazareth, Le Moyne, Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan. The latter is where he became the school's winningest coach and had a pair of Final Four appearances.

Krause spent 17 seasons at Eastern Washington, ushering the program from NAIA status to the Division I level.

Among the players, Miller starred on Dean Smith's first two Final Four teams at North Carolina in the 1960s and remains one of three players in ACC history to win player of the year and tournament MVP in consecutive seasons. Selvy led Division I in scoring in 1953 and 1954, when he averaged 41.7 points for Furman. Walker led Providence to a pair of NCAA Tournaments in the 1960s, twice earning All-American honors while averaging 25.2 points for his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.