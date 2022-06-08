Watch
Sherron Collins named boys basketball coach at Free State

Posted at 10:50 PM, Jun 07, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Sherron Collins is taking his next step in his basketball career: coaching.

The former KU guard will be the new head boys basketball coach at Free State High School in Lawrence the school announced Tuesday pending board approval.

Collins, a Chicago native, was a guard on the Jayhawks' 2008 National Championship-winning team.

He played two years in the NBA with the Charlotte Bobcats.

“I am so excited to be the Head Coach of the Boys Basketball Program at Lawrence Free State High School," said Collins in a statement. "I’m so grateful for the opportunity to help our boys both on and off the court. I’m ready to get to work!”

Lawrence Free State has gone 43-6 over the past two seasons, advancing to the 6A State Tournament both times, falling in the semi-finals both times.

