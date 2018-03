WICHITA, Kan. -- One day before KU opens NCAA Tournament play, the status of star KU center Udoka Azubuike remains a fluid situation.

On Wednesday, the sophomore practiced with the team. "He practiced four possessions today. He showed he could do it," said KU head coach Bill Self. "It will be a game-time decision to determine whether he will be utilized or not, but he's doing much better."

Azubuike injured his left knee during a scrimmage last week. He did not play in the Big 12 Tournament.

"Hopefully I'll be able. I've been making progress during rehab," Azubuike said Wednesday. "I had a little light workout today. And hopefully tomorrow, I'm feeling much better."

KU plays 16-seed Penn in Wichita, Kan. on Thursday afternoon.