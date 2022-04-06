Watch
U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran, Roger Marshall congratulate KU men's basketball

David J. Phillip/AP
Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 17:53:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Senate passed a resolution introduced by Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, who both represent Kansas, recognizing the University of Kansas men's basketball team for winning the NCAA Championship.

“Congratulations to Coach Bill Self and the entire team on winning this year’s NCAA men’s basketball championship and the school’s fourth NCAA title and sixth overall,” Moran said in a release. “Watching the biggest comeback in the history of the championship game was nerve-racking, and it was an incredible feat of teamwork, heart and perseverance.”

Marshall echoed that congratulations.

“Every little boy and girl across the state of Kansas is out in the front driveway today practicing free throws," Marshall said in the release. "This KU team is an inspiration to all of us, setting an example of what hard work, team work and a never give up attitude can accomplish."

