University of Kansas introduces new AD Travis Goff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas' new athletic director arrived in Lawrence this week and held a news conference Wednesday morning.

Travis Goff is a KU alum and had served as deputy director of athletics and assistant vice president at Northwestern University since 2012. Before that, he also worked at Tulane University.

Goff is a native of Dodge City, Kansas, and graduated from Kansas in 2002 with degrees in journalism and sociology, while working in the athletic department. He received his Master of Business Administration from Tulane University in 2007.

He replaces former athletic director Jeff Long, who stepped down in March after the university parted ways with head football Les Miles due to accusations made against him at Louisiana State University prior to coaching at KU.