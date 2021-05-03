University of Kansas introduces new head football coach Lance Leipold

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lance Leipold was introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Kansas Monday.

Leipold made his name at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, winning six national championships on the way to a 109-6 record.

Newly-minted athletic director Travis Goff called Leipold "the right guy."

"The goal is to win championships, pure and simple," Leipold said Monday.

He admitted it will take time to rebuild the Jayhawks to a winning team.

Kansas finished the 2020 season winless.

Accusations of sexual misconduct against former coach Les Miles ultimately forced removal of Miles and former AD Jeff Long.

"This is the place I want to be for a very, very long time," Leipold said.

The newest Jayhawk most recently coached at the University of Buffalo, finishing with a winning record in the final three seasons.

“[KU] is fully committed to building a winning program," Goff told reporters, hoping for sustained wins.

Kansas' last football win came in October 2019.

The first game of the Leipold era is Sept. 4, 2021 vs. South Dakota.

