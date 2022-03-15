Watch
University of Kansas men's basketball player makes All-America team

The Associated Press has released their All-America men's basketball teams, and Ochai Agbaji, a senior from Kansas City playing at the University of Kansas, was selected for the first team.

The Associated Press All-America men’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:

First Team

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, 255, Junior, Lubumbashi, Congo, 17.0 points, 15.1 rebounds (59 of 60 first-place votes, 298 points)

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin, Sophomore, La Crosse, Wisconsin, 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds (57, 294)

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, Senior, Kansas City, Missouri, 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds (46, 270)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, 285, Junior, Kingston, Jamaica, 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds (42, 259)

Keegan Murray, Iowa, 6-8, 225, Sophomore, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds (39, 248)

Second Team

Jabari Smith, Auburn, 6-10, 220, Freshman, Fayetteville, Georgia, 17.0 points, 7.1 rebounds (15, 187)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, Junior, Richardson, Texas, 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds (14, 159)

Jaden Ivey, Purdue, 6-4, 195, Sophomore, South Bend, Indiana, 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds (9, 157)

Benedict Mathurin, Arizona, 6-6, 210, Sophomore, Montreal, Quebec, 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds (7, 146)

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga, 7-0, 195, Freshman, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds (3, 144)

Third Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6-10, 250, Freshman, Seattle, Washington, 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds (2, 110)

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, 6-7, 240, Junior, Belleville, Illinois, 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds (3, 104)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova, 6-3, 195, Senior, Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds (4, 83)

Walker Kessler, Auburn, 7-1, 245, Sophomore, Newnan, Georgia, 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds (0, 42)

James Akinjo, Baylor, 6-1, 190, Senior, Oakland, California, 13.4 points, 5.7 assists (0, 35)

JD Notae, Arkansas, 6-2, 190, Senior, Covington, Georgia, 18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds (0, 35)

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order)

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Tari Eason, LSU; Zach Edey, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; Johnny Juzang, UCLA; David Roddy, Colorado State; Alondes Williams, Wake Forest.

