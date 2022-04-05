Victory at the buzzer: The moment KU fans watched their team win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You've seen the reaction to the University of Kansas men's basketball team taking home the trophy from our perspective, but we wanted to see it from yours.

KSHB 41 Sports' Mick Shaffer asked KU fans to share videos of the moment the team claimed the victory.

Jayhawk fans,

Reply with any video you captured of your celebration at the end of the athletic event the local sports team played last night.

Thanks,

Mickey @KSHB41 — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) April 5, 2022

The reactions did not disappoint.

Some fans got to enjoy the historic moment from inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, while watching the win in person.

Others gathered at Allen Fieldhouse to watch the game together from campus.

And that celebration spilled into the streets.

With some celebrity appearances.

Fans gathered at bars in Lawrence and beyond to be with other fans for the big game.

One such gathering was at Tanner's in Kansas City, Kansas.

Some even tuned in from a KU alumni bar in San Francisco.

Patriot House, KU Alumni Bar. San Francisco, CA. pic.twitter.com/fJfEty37FC — Tate Vobach (@TVobach) April 5, 2022

More Jayhawk fans watched the team from home with their loved ones.

Though, not everyone watching was a fan happy to see the win.

At least they took it with good humor.