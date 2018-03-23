VIDEO: KU's biggest fans hit the road for big game

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 46°
Mother of LaGerald Vick is traveling to Omaha to watch her son play in the NCAA Tournament.
Mother of Clay Young is traveling to Omaha to watch her son play in the NCAA Tournament
Some of the University of Kansas Men’s Basketball team’s biggest fans are traveling to Omaha to cheer on the Jayhawks. Photo submitted by LaLa Vick.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Some of the University of Kansas Men’s Basketball team’s biggest fans are traveling to Omaha to cheer on the Jayhawks.
LaLa Vick, mother of KU guard LaGerald Vick, sent in a series of videos of her family traveling from Memphis to Omaha.
Closer to home, Teresa, her husband Tom and son Trevor hit the road from Lansing, Kan. They’re traveling to see KU guard Clay Young play.
Watch videos of their journeys above.