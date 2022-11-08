Watch Now
Without Self, Kansas still cruises past Omaha in opener

Kansas guard Gradey Dick (4) follows through on a slam dunk against Omaha during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 10:54 PM, Nov 07, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Gradey Dick added 23 points in his debut, and No. 5 Kansas began defense of its national championship without suspended coach Bill Self in an 89-64 rout of Omaha.

Self served the first of a four-game punishment along with assistant Kurtis Townsend as part of the fallout from a 2017 federal investigation into college basketball corruption.

Bobby Pettiford Jr. added 13 points and Dajuan Harris had 11 points and eight assists for the Jayhawks.

Jaeden Marshall scored 13 points and Luke Jungers had 12 for the Mavericks.

