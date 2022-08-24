7 Mizzou football players selected to Reese's Senior Bowl watch list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven players from the Missouri Tigers football team were named to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl watch list .

The Reese's Senior Bowl allows college football players from all levels to showcase their talents for all 32 NFL teams in Mobile, Alabama.

On the offensive side for the Tigers, running back Nathaniel Peat and offensive lineman Javon Foster were two of 484 players named to the list.

The five other players named to the list for Missouri are defensive players.

That list includes defensive back Martez Manuel, defensive linemen DJ Coleman; Trajan Jeffcoat; Darius Robinson and Isiah Mcguire.

The seven Tigers will look to make the final cut beginning on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7:00 p.m. against Louisiana Tech at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

—