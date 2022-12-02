'Ain't scared to play here': Drinkwitz, Mizzou refutes report they don't want to play Kansas in Liberty Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If there's one thing the Mizzou Athletics program and head coach Eliah Drinkwitz are clear with, it's that they aren't afraid of Kansas Jayhawks football.

The day started out with a report by Action Network's Brett McMurphy that Mizzou has no interest in playing Kansas in the 2022 Liberty Bowl.

Missouri says no thanks to Border War bowl vs. Kansas, sources told ⁦@ActionNetworkHQ⁩, Army’s bowl hopes end & my new ⁦updated bowl projections entering tonight’s games (and, yes, Tulane, we finally have the correct logo!!) https://t.co/chPIz1InDM pic.twitter.com/bDZdaHxSCw — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 2, 2022

"There was just one problem: Missouri didn’t want to play Kansas, so the matchup will not happen," McMurphy wrote in his article about the events.

The report, as expected, drew the ire of Mizzou fans and smack talk from Jayhawks fans, many of who claimed Mizzou was afraid to play the Jayhawks.

Drinkwitz and the Mizzou Athletics program have since clapped back at the reports.

Mizzou Football slammed the reporting on their Twitter account, saying they are "looking forward to our bowl game vs. any team!"

Not True … looking forward to our bowl game vs. any team! https://t.co/dlHGGEpIvt — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 2, 2022

Drinkwitz stepped it up even further in a Twitter post with an aerial photo of Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, the site of the 2022 Liberty Bowl.

Mizzou and Kansas are set to renew their rivalry in football in 2025, with the Jayhawks set to visit Faurot Field.

The rivalry will be in full scope in a different sport next week as the defending national champions in basketball are set to visit Mizzou Arena for the first time since Feb. 4, 2012. Tip-off for the game is set for Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m.

