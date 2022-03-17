Blue Valley F Aidan Shaw decommits from Mizzou, reopens recruitment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The top men’s basketball recruit the University of Missouri has signed in five years decommitted from the program in the wake of Cuonzo Martin’s dismissal.
Aidan Shaw, a consensus four-star small forward from Blue Valley, announced Thursday on Twitter that he’d “requested and received my release” from the national letter of intent he signed in November.
Shaw originally chose the Tigers over Kansas, Kansas State, Arkansas, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Southern California, Texas, Texas Christian and Vanderbilt among others, according to ESPN.
He also had offers from Texas Tech, Wake Forest and Wichita State, according to Rivals.
Now, his recruitment is wide open again.
Nationally, Shaw was ranked No. 50 by 247 Sports, No. 58 by Rivals and 66th by ESPN.
ESPN ranked him as the No. 9 power forward in the class of 2022, while Rivals and 247 Sports ranked him as the No. 14 small forward.
Shaw — who is set to participate in the national High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships — was the highest-rated prospect Mizzou had signed since 2017 when Martin’s first class included the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, Michael Porter Jr., along with his brother, Jontay Porter (No. 25 overall) and Jeremiah Tilmon (No. 45 overall).
With Shaw’s departure, East St. Louis point guard Christian Jones, a three-star from Martin’s hometown and alma mater, is the only player signed by the Tigers in the 2022 class.
Jones currently has no other Power Five offers.
Mizzou finished 12-21, prompting new Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois and Martin to part ways.
Guard Javon Pickett was the lone senior on the Tigers’ 2021-22 roster.