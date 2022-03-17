Blue Valley F Aidan Shaw decommits from Mizzou, reopens recruitment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The top men’s basketball recruit the University of Missouri has signed in five years decommitted from the program in the wake of Cuonzo Martin’s dismissal .

Aidan Shaw, a consensus four-star small forward from Blue Valley, announced Thursday on Twitter that he’d “requested and received my release” from the national letter of intent he signed in November .

Shaw originally chose the Tigers over Kansas, Kansas State, Arkansas, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Southern California, Texas, Texas Christian and Vanderbilt among others, according to ESPN .

He also had offers from Texas Tech, Wake Forest and Wichita State, according to Rivals .

Now, his recruitment is wide open again.

Nationally, Shaw was ranked No. 50 by 247 Sports , No. 58 by Rivals and 66th by ESPN .

ESPN ranked him as the No. 9 power forward in the class of 2022, while Rivals and 247 Sports ranked him as the No. 14 small forward.

Shaw — who is set to participate in the national High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships — was the highest-rated prospect Mizzou had signed since 2017 when Martin’s first class included the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect, Michael Porter Jr., along with his brother, Jontay Porter (No. 25 overall) and Jeremiah Tilmon (No. 45 overall).

With Shaw’s departure, East St. Louis point guard Christian Jones, a three-star from Martin’s hometown and alma mater, is the only player signed by the Tigers in the 2022 class.

Jones currently has no other Power Five offers.

Mizzou finished 12-21, prompting new Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois and Martin to part ways.

Guard Javon Pickett was the lone senior on the Tigers’ 2021-22 roster.