Blue Valley's Aidan Shaw recommits to University of Missouri basketball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Missouri basketball fans received some good news on Wednesday.

Small forward Aidan Shaw, from Blue Valley High School, announced he's recommitting to the Tigers.

Just two weeks ago, Shaw decommited from Mizzou and reopened his recruitment.

The move came after Cuonzo Martin was dismissed as the Mizzou men's basketball head coach.

Shaw said he wanted to attend a university with "goals like winning championships and preparing players like me to be a pro," when making his decision.