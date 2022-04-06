Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Blue Valley's Aidan Shaw recommits to University of Missouri basketball

Aidan Shaw signs with Mizzou.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Aidan Shaw/Twitter
Two players, including Blue Valley small forward Aidan Shaw, signed with the University of Missouri men’s basketball team Wednesday as the NCAA’s early signing period got underway. Shaw, a 6-foot-8 standout from the Kansas City area, is a four-star prospect and the No. 57 overall prospect in the 2022 class, <u><a label="according to Rivals" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2022/aidan-shaw-256507" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21a1-df00-ab7e-f1a94b660000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1636648943359,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-a7d4-d6e8-adff-bff771920000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1636648943359,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-a7d4-d6e8-adff-bff771920000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2022/aidan-shaw-256507&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017d-0fe0-dbd7-afff-8fe4ef4a0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;according to Rivals&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017d-0fe0-dbd7-afff-8fe4ef4a0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">according to Rivals</a></u>.
Aidan Shaw signs with Mizzou.jpg
Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 16:22:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Missouri basketball fans received some good news on Wednesday.

Small forward Aidan Shaw, from Blue Valley High School, announced he's recommitting to the Tigers.

Just two weeks ago, Shaw decommited from Mizzou and reopened his recruitment.

The move came after Cuonzo Martin was dismissed as the Mizzou men's basketball head coach.

Shaw said he wanted to attend a university with "goals like winning championships and preparing players like me to be a pro," when making his decision.

Newly hired Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates, vowed to bring championships to the university when he was introduced as the new head coach.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!