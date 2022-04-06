Blue Valley's Aidan Shaw recommits to University of Missouri basketball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Missouri basketball fans received some good news on Wednesday.
Small forward Aidan Shaw, from Blue Valley High School, announced he's recommitting to the Tigers.
It’s time ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/NabEahHo2k— Aidan Shaw (@Aidan_Shaw24) April 6, 2022
Just two weeks ago, Shaw decommited from Mizzou and reopened his recruitment.
The move came after Cuonzo Martin was dismissed as the Mizzou men's basketball head coach.
Shaw said he wanted to attend a university with "goals like winning championships and preparing players like me to be a pro," when making his decision.
Newly hired Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates, vowed to bring championships to the university when he was introduced as the new head coach.