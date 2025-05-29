Border Showdown football rivalry returns with Jayhawks traveling to Columbia in September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Columbia, Missouri, in September to face the Tigers as the Border Showdown football rivalry returns.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, on ESPN 2, the Tigers announced Thursday.

The renewed rivalry was first announced back in 2020.

Both schools agreed to a four-game series starting in 2025:



Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbia

Sept. 12, 2026, in Lawrence

Sept. 6, 2031, in Columbia

Sept. 11, 2032, in Lawrence

The KU-Mizzou rivalry is one of the oldest in college football. When the teams last met in 2011, the series was the second most-played rivalry in Division I history, per the Jayhawks.

The teams first met in 1891. From 1919 to 2011, the teams met 93 times.

While the Jayhawks were victorious in the first-ever meeting, the Tigers were the winners of the last Border Showdown in November 2011.

Single-game tickets to games at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia go on sale starting July 29.

Additional kickoff information for the 2025 season for the Jayhawks and Tigers can be found on each team’s website.

